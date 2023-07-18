Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Reviews Progress Of ERC’s Developmental Projects In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s developmental projects in Syria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), was briefed about the progress of the ERC’s developmental projects in Syria, which are aimed at assisting those affected by the earthquake that hit the country in February.

During a phone call with the ERC delegation currently in Latakia Governorate to implement various humanitarian programmes and relief operations for affected individuals, Sheikh Hamdan supervised the progress of the ERC’s reconstruction projects in healthcare, education, housing and other services.

Speaking with Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation, Sheikh Hamdan inquired about the general humanitarian situation in Syria, and reviewed the details of the relief programme being implemented to provide the necessary assistance to affected people.

He was also briefed about the quality of projects being implemented in all areas, especially those related to supporting the local education process and restoring educational infrastructure, to ensure the stability of this vital sector and create a suitable environment for students to continue their studies under normal and suitable conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his gratitude to the delegation’s members for their humanitarian work in Syria and for providing the necessary support to those affected and mitigating the repercussions of the earthquake.

