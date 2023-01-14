Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) The delegation of the General Secretariat for Centres of Documents and Studies of GCC States praised the Holy Quran Academy (HQA) in Sharjah saying that it is a beacon of unconventional knowledge and science, due to its unique vision.

The delegation added that the Academy’s role is not limited to the Quranic matter only; it is rather a global icon housing museums and rare manuscripts that take the visitor on a journey among knowledge treasures that devote science and civilisation concerned with the Noble Qur’an and its history.

This came during the delegation’s visit to the Holy Quran Academy where they were welcomed by Dr. Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy, who provided a detailed explanation about the academy and the role it plays in serving the sciences and history of the Holy Quran and those interested in it.

He accompanied the delegation on a tour of the museums and halls of the academy.

Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi's Centre, and a number of department directors and heads of departments in the academy were present.

During the visit, the delegation, which comprises 40 officials, researchers and specialists in the field of documents, studies and manuscripts in the GCC states, was briefed on the academy's museums and the academy’s inclusions.

The delegation included entities and institutions from the GCC countries.

