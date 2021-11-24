Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, announced a new partnership with Stripe, a global technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet, assisting tech startups to more easily and efficiently accept payments online, payout funds, and manage their business growth.

The partnership was announced during Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival 2021, where Hub71 is a key supporting partner to the event. The partnership will also grant founders 50 per cent discounted access to Stripe Atlas, Stripe’s startup toolkit that enables entrepreneurs to launch new startup ventures in minutes from anywhere in the world. Hub71 startups will also gain priority access to Stripe’s new beta products and Stripe events that facilitate new connections for founders seeking innovative payment solutions.

Jida Itani, COO at Hub71, commented, "Partnering with Stripe ensures our startup community can receive secure payments from their customers seamlessly. We have more FinTech startups at Hub71 than any other sector and bringing Stripe onboard as a strategic partner strengthens the value we can bring to our community by providing them global platform to facilitate their scale. Stripe’s payments platform is world-class and we look forward to working closely together, capitalizing on its robust financial technology and the scale of its global network to ensure startup founders and entrepreneurs can achieve their true potential, unlocking new revenue streams to take their business to the next level.

Kunal Choitram, middle East and North Africa Partnerships, Stripe, said, "Like Hub71, we are motivated to give entrepreneurs in the UAE the ability to achieve their ambitions and scale their businesses online. Our fully integrated suite of payments products makes money movement as simple, borderless and programmable as the rest of the internet. We look forward to working together with Hub71 and their community of bright startups, providing access to the infrastructure needed to unlock the vast potential of the internet economy."

Juma Al Hameli, Chief Strategy Officer & Business Development Officer of Abu Dhabi Global Market, said, "We sincerely congratulate Hub71 and Stripe on this milestone partnership which will significantly support the UAE startup community in scaling their businesses via world-class payments services and technology platform. As an International Financial Centre and business enabler, ADGM continues to work closely with its partners to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness and position as a world-class tech hub and leading digital economy. We will continue to provide advanced digital infrastructure, connectivity, and business frameworks to support financial services institutions, technology providers, investors, startups with innovative solutions to scale their businesses and achieve their growth ambitions. ADGM looks forward to supporting global technology firms, such as Silicon-Valley based Stripe, in expanding their reach and presence in the UAE and to the rest of the MENA region."