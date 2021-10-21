UrduPoint.com

India Completes One Billion Vaccinations Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Indians across the country today celebrated the historic milestone of vaccinating one billion people against COVID-19. All major national monuments in India will be specially illuminated tonight to denote the achievement in the fight against the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached a government hospital in New Delhi as India approached the one billion vaccination figure, met with healthcare workers and security staff at the hospital to mark the occasion.

"We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of Indians," Modi said later. "India scripts history."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) congratulated India on reaching the milestone. So did the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which is the main partner in COVAX, global vaccine-sharing platform.

India started vaccinations in the middle of January this year.

