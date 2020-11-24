UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Records Nearly 38,000 New Coronavirus Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

India records nearly 38,000 new coronavirus infections

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) India said on Tuesday it had recorded 37,975 new infections of coronavirus, with the daily increases, tallied by Reuters, remaining below the 50,000 mark for more than two weeks, having peaked in September.

The latest increase brought the total number of cases to 9.18 million, the health ministry said. Deaths rose by 480, with the total now at 134,218.

India has the second-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States.

Related Topics

India World United States September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No restrictions on Nawaz Sharif, his sons and Isha ..

2 minutes ago

Goods transporters advised to avoid overloading

3 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago

Anti Rape Investigations and Trial Bill finalised: ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo to Express Security Concerns to China's Wang ..

3 minutes ago

Two terrorists killed in an encounter with securit ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.