India Reports 234,692 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 14.5 Million

Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:15 AM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) India reported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States, which has reported more than 32 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed.

More Stories From Middle East

