International Government Communication Forum To Feature Global Experiences In Education, Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) The 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), will be held on 10–11 September at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”.

This year’s forum will explore how strategic communication can support wellbeing, resilience, and sustainable development across key sectors. From harnessing education to build a happiness economy, to developing human-centred artificial intelligence and reimagining food systems, keynote addresses will offer insights to inspire policy, innovation, and practical actions that enhance quality of life worldwide.

The forum will bring together three leading international figures in education, innovation and science, alongside global leaders, decision-makers, and communication experts. Across 22 interactive platforms, the two-day programme will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and workshops focused on solutions to today’s most pressing global challenges.

Malawian Engineer and Inventor William Kamkwamba will share his journey in a keynote titled “When Thought Becomes a Force for Change”. Drawing on his experience of building a wind turbine from simple materials to help his drought-stricken village, Kamkwamba will demonstrate how government communication can identify and support grassroots innovations. He will discuss how empowering communities to create context-specific solutions strengthens food security and builds resilience.

In a keynote titled “New Life Code… Human Intelligence and Interactive Technology”, Oussama Khatib, Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and President of the International Foundation of Robotics Research (IFRR), will present the latest advances in interactive robotics.

A recipient of the "Arab Genius" award, he will explain how robotics can improve the quality of life in sectors such as healthcare, education, and crisis management. Prof. Khatib will emphasise the importance of embedding ethical and human values into the development of smart technologies to ensure they serve humanity’s well-being.

Dr. Karan Rajan, a best-selling author and surgeon at the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), will deliver a keynote titled “Food Communication and the Protein Revolution: What Lies Ahead?” He will explore how communication can raise public awareness of scientific advances in protein development and guide communities in adopting sustainable food systems that support global food security.

Spread across 22 platforms, the two-day forum will feature diverse sessions, bringing together experts and specialists from various sectors, alongside representatives from government entities, international organisations, academic institutions, and the media.

The 14th edition of IGCF will focus on five global priorities: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy. Through a series of discussions and knowledge exchange opportunities, the forum aims to promote quality of life, strengthen communication between governments and communities, and inspire collaborative action towards a more equitable and sustainable future.

