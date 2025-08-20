Laser-free Vision Correction Uses Electrical Current To Reshape Eye
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 01:45 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Researchers have developed a potential alternative to LASIK surgery that corrects vision without the use of lasers. The new method, called electromechanical reshaping (EMR), uses electrical currents and a platinum contact lens to alter the shape of the cornea.
The technique was presented during a meeting of the American Chemical Society by a team led by Michael Hill, professor of chemistry at Occidental College. EMR relies on generating pH changes in collagen-containing tissues such as the cornea, making them temporarily malleable.
In experiments involving rabbits, the team used a platinum "contact lens" in the shape of a corrected cornea as a way to generate precise pH changes in the animal's tissues.
Roughly a minute later, around the time it takes to perform LASIK, the rabbit's cornea conformed to the contact lens — but with fewer steps and no incisions, according to the researchers.
The team successfully improved the shape of eyeballs, which were treated as if they had myopia, or nearsightedness, in ten out of 12 rabbit eyeballs.
According to the team, EMR could address conditions such as myopia and may also treat chemical-induced cloudiness, which usually requires a corneal transplant.
Brian Wong, professor at the University of California, Irvine, said the effect was discovered by accident while studying tissue modification. Hill noted that further detailed animal studies will be required before any clinical use, but added that the approach could prove more affordable and potentially reversible compared with current methods.
"There's a long road between what we've done and the clinic," said Hill in the statement. “But, if we get there, this technique is widely applicable, vastly cheaper and potentially even reversible.”
Recent Stories
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
More Stories From Middle East
-
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye2 minutes ago
-
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 20242 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $69.37 pb47 minutes ago
-
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years1 hour ago
-
China's new digital consumption thrives in Jan-July period1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day2 hours ago
-
UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza2 hours ago
-
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus4 hours ago
-
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged4 hours ago
-
India, China agree to resume direct flights11 hours ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania11 hours ago
-
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on Gaza11 hours ago