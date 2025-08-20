Open Menu

Japan's Exports Log Biggest Drop In 4 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 12:45 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Japan's exports posted the biggest monthly drop in about four years in July, government data showed on Wednesday, as the impact of US tariffs intensified.

Total exports from Japan dropped 2.

6 percent year-on-year in July in value terms, the biggest monthly drop since February 2021, when exports fell 4.5 percent.

It was larger than a median market forecast for a 2.1 percent decrease and marks a third straight month of decline after a 0.5 percent drop in June.

Exports to the United States in July fell 10.1 percent from a year earlier.

