Iraq To Resume Oil Exports Via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:18 AM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Iraq announced today that it will resume oil exports through Türkiye's Ceyhan Port within a day or two.
Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, speaking at a press conference in the northern city of Kirkuk, stated that production from the operational oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan has reached 130,000 barrels per day, of which 50,000 barrels are used for local consumption.
He confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the Kurdistan Regional Government to take delivery of the remaining 80,000 barrels per day, which will be collected and exported via the Ceyhan Port in Türkiye.
