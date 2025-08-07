Open Menu

Iraq To Resume Oil Exports Via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:18 AM

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Iraq announced today that it will resume oil exports through Türkiye's Ceyhan Port within a day or two.

Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, speaking at a press conference in the northern city of Kirkuk, stated that production from the operational oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan has reached 130,000 barrels per day, of which 50,000 barrels are used for local consumption.

He confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the Kurdistan Regional Government to take delivery of the remaining 80,000 barrels per day, which will be collected and exported via the Ceyhan Port in Türkiye.

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Oil Kirkuk From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

3 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

3 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

4 minutes ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

4 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

4 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

5 minutes ago
 138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine ..

138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine deaths

5 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Moh ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori as Dire ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East