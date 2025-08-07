Open Menu

Shamal Holding Unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:17 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, today unveiled Naïa Island Dubai, a landmark private estate set to redefine ultra-luxury living in the region.

At its heart, the island hosts the region’s first Cheval Blanc maison, which promises to set new standards for hospitality in the region.

The maison will feature a collection of suites and private villas, designed in Cheval Blanc’s distinctive style: contemporary, serene, and emotional luxury. A limited number of branded beachfront residences and estate plots will be available, each with private beach access offering an opportunity to reside on an island where design, nature, and lifestyle exist together perfectly.

Located just off Jumeirah’s coastline and seamlessly connected to Dubai’s principal roadways, Naïa Island Dubai has been designed as a resort masterplan shaped around open green spaces and coastal terrain. Its low-lying architecture offers unparalleled views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, beautifully framed by the open sea.

It is intended to provide residents and guests with the ultimate sense of exclusivity, privacy, and natural beauty.

Every amenity is designed to foster a connection with nature and a strong sense of place. From dining experiences to spa and wellness offerings, and a private marina, each element is thoughtfully integrated to flow with the island’s rhythm, grounding residents and guests in the surrounding landscape.

“This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences, and an exciting step forward for Shamal as we continue to curate pioneering firsts that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for exceptional, world-class living,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, “Naïa Island Dubai offers an enduring address, one that invites presence and lives beautifully overtime.”

With early works now underway, Naïa Island Dubai is poised to become one of the region’s most exclusive coastal addresses.

