Open Menu

Sisi: 'Fundamentals Of Egyptian Policy Are Based On Maintaining Balanced Ties, We Are In Dire Need For Arab Unity'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:18 AM

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, we are in dire need for Arab unity'

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasised Egypt’s respect for all Arab brothers and its appreciation for their positive stances toward Egypt, affirming, “We will never forget that”, the middle East news Agency reported.

He affirmed that the fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced relations, avoiding conspiracies, refraining from interfering in the affairs of others, and cooperating solely in construction, development, and reconstruction.

He stressed the strength and stability of relations between Egypt and the Arab region.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the Egyptian Military academy at the State’s Strategic Command Headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

President Sisi stated that there is absolutely no problem with Egypt’s brothers, whether in the Maghreb and North Africa or in the Arab Mashreq and Gulf countries.

Over the past few weeks and months, media outlets have been used to sow discord between Egypt and its brothers, emphasising that Egypt maintains very good relations with all Arab brothers.

He cautioned that such attempts aim to sap and divide Arab countries.

He continued "We are in dire need for unity," stressing that the region is going through very difficult circumstances and that regional security is seriously threatened.

He questioned whether this is the appropriate time for conflict or discord.

He further stated, "We are brothers and will remain brothers, and our security and theirs is one."

He urged the citizens of the Arab countries to be cautious, saying, “Not everything you hear or see should be believed or acted upon.”

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Threatened Visit Middle East Media All From Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

3 minutes ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

3 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

3 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

4 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

4 minutes ago
 138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine ..

138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine deaths

4 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Moh ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori as Dire ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East