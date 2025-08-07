- Home
Sisi: 'Fundamentals Of Egyptian Policy Are Based On Maintaining Balanced Ties, We Are In Dire Need For Arab Unity'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:18 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasised Egypt’s respect for all Arab brothers and its appreciation for their positive stances toward Egypt, affirming, “We will never forget that”, the middle East news Agency reported.
He affirmed that the fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced relations, avoiding conspiracies, refraining from interfering in the affairs of others, and cooperating solely in construction, development, and reconstruction.
He stressed the strength and stability of relations between Egypt and the Arab region.
He made the remarks on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the Egyptian Military academy at the State’s Strategic Command Headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.
President Sisi stated that there is absolutely no problem with Egypt’s brothers, whether in the Maghreb and North Africa or in the Arab Mashreq and Gulf countries.
Over the past few weeks and months, media outlets have been used to sow discord between Egypt and its brothers, emphasising that Egypt maintains very good relations with all Arab brothers.
He cautioned that such attempts aim to sap and divide Arab countries.
He continued "We are in dire need for unity," stressing that the region is going through very difficult circumstances and that regional security is seriously threatened.
He questioned whether this is the appropriate time for conflict or discord.
He further stated, "We are brothers and will remain brothers, and our security and theirs is one."
He urged the citizens of the Arab countries to be cautious, saying, “Not everything you hear or see should be believed or acted upon.”
