Emir Of Qatar, UK Prime Minister Stress Priority Of Achieving Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:45 AM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, discussed during a phone call with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.
Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported that the call also touched on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, where both sides stressed the need to ensure sufficient humanitarian aid reaches the people of the Strip and the priority of achieving an immediate ceasefire.
