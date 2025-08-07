Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff have concluded their meeting at the Kremlin, the Russian presidential press service said.

TASS news agency quoted a statement from the Kremlin, stating that the meeting lasted three hours and was attended by Yury Ushakov, a top aide to Putin, and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.