UAE Carries Out 64th Airdrop Of Aid Under 'Birds Of Goodness' Operation, Delivers 45 Food Trucks Into Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:17 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The UAE continues its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Today, the UAE conducted its 64th airdrop of humanitarian aid under the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The mission was carried out in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of France, Germany, and Belgium.
These operations aim to deliver relief supplies to areas that are difficult to access by land due to the current field conditions. The aid includes various essential food items and emergency humanitarian supplies.
With today’s operation, the total amount of airdropped aid has reached over 3,851 tonnes, directed toward supporting Palestinian communities in the most affected and vulnerable areas across the Gaza Strip.
In addition to the airdrop, the UAE also sent 45 food aid trucks into Gaza today, as part of its ongoing efforts to bolster humanitarian support and meet the essential needs of the Palestinian people.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to working in coordination with regional and international partners to ensure the sustained delivery of aid to those in need in Gaza, through air, land, and sea, reflecting its deep-rooted humanitarian principles and its global leadership in relief and aid efforts.
