Google Launches $1 Billion AI Education Initiative
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:19 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) US technology company Google has announced a US$1 billion investment over three years to support and expand access to artificial intelligence training and tools for higher education institutions and non-profit organisations across the United States.
The initiative currently includes over 100 universities, including major academic networks such as Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina.
Participating institutions will receive a range of resources including financial grants, cloud computing credits and free licences for the advanced version of the Gemini chatbot to support student training and research.
James Manyika, Senior Vice-President at Google for Research, Labs, Technology & Society, said the company aims to scale the programme to all accredited non-profit colleges in the United States and is considering similar plans for international deployment, according to Reuters.
The announcement comes amid intensifying competition among tech giants such as microsoft, which recently pledged US$4 billion to support global AI integration in education, alongside similar initiatives from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.
