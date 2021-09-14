Irthi’s Azyame graduates unveil their collections on Elevenish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The third cohort of ten Emirati designers trained under "Azyame", the flagship fashion entrepreneurship programme by Irthi Contemporary Craft Council (Irthi), recently unveiled their fashion and jewellery collections on a new global digital portal "Elevenish", setting off on exciting entrepreneurial journeys and empowered by the excellent exposure and visibility provided by an international e-commerce site.

Launched by Irthi, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), in partnership with the London College of Fashion, the Azyame programme seeks to support the next generation of creative talent within the country.

From crisp and elegant daywear pieces to feminine silhouettes with sharp design details and delicate textures, the new collections pay tribute to or incorporate the Emirati crafts of Talli produced by the skilful artisans of Irthi’s Bidwa Social Development Programme.

Elevenish is a newly established online community and e-commerce platform targeting emerging designers, talents, and artists around the world.

The online platform brings collections one step closer to a discerning clientele both within the UAE and around the world and will redefine the digital shopping experience for users. The collections have also been unveiled at the Elevenish showroom in Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif, Dubai.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, said, "The UAE is at the forefront of the fashion revolution in the middle East, and the country’s home-grown talent is now being recognised for the dynamism and innovation they bring into the constantly evolving fashion scene."

BinKaram added, "E-portals, such as Elevenish which set a new standard and raise the bar for designers are vital to driving the UAE’s pioneering efforts in the fashion and design industries.

For Azyame graduates, who are mentored and trained in integrating fashion with craft-inspired design while also focusing on ethical and sustainable practices, the opportunity to showcase their work on this platform could serve as a launchpad for exciting new opportunities and partnerships."

Hala Al Gergawi, Founder and CEO of Elevenish, said, "We are proud to announce that we have more than 80 brands on board showcasing exclusive pieces on ELEVENiSH.com, and it is an honour to have Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, which shares our vision, to partner with us on the launch, as 10 designers from the Azyame programme’s third cohort will be featuring their beautiful creations on our platform."

The ten designers whose labels can be accessed on the website include Maitha Hamdan, Founder of "Decencia"; Aysha Salem, Founder of AS Fashion House; Shoug Fardan, Founder of "SHOUG", and Fatma Alawi, Founder of "Mzyan".

The "Azyame" cohort of designers also includes Ayesha Al Mheiri, founder of "OSH Collection"; Moza Al Mazrou, founder of "Moza Al Mazrou"; Sara Al Bedwawi, founder of "The Bedwa", and Wafa Balaswad, founder of the "Wafa Balaswad" label.

Badria Salim, founder of "Abdar Jewelry" honours the Talli patterns with her geometric designs; while Sara Al Mulla, founder and CEO of "Piece of Heart Jewellery", pays homage to the intricate details of Talli in her collection.

At an exclusive event to mark the launch, a panel discussion was held to introduce attendees to Irthi and the Azyame programme. The session featured Hala Al Gergawi, Founder and CEO of Elevenish, Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, and Azyame designers Wafa Balaswad, Badria Salem, and Shoug Fardan.