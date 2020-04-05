Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Over 130 people were newly infected with the new coronavirus in Tokyo, marking the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far in Japan.

Japan's NHK public broadcaster said on Sunday that the total number of positive cases in the capital has increased to more than 1,000, Reuters reported.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home as the city of 13 million has seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent days.