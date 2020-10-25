UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Emotional Retirement Making Waves In Internet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 10:15 PM

Khabib Nurmagomedov's emotional retirement making waves in Internet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Walking away at the peak of his career, undefeated UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, 32, announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje on Saturday as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to the UAE capital for another Fight Island spectacle.

He said he's stepping away from the ring in the wake of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's death in July from COVID-19 complications.

"Today, this was my last fight," the Russian fighter said. "Ain't no way I'm going to come here without my father."

"It was my first time after what happened with my father," he continued. "When UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She don't (want me) go fight without father but I promise her it's gonna be my last fight, and if I give my word I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

"Thank you so much Justin. I know you are great, I know how you take care of your people. Be close with your parents, because you never know what is going to happen tomorrow.

"Thank you coach, thank you guys. Today is my last fight in the UFC. It was my father's dream. Justin and Conor will fight in January, I have choked both out, I am not interested in this.

"

Khabib finished his fighting career with a 29-0 career record and 13-0 UFC record.

Shortly after his announcement, Khabib posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his father. "When ALLAH with you, nobody can broke you, nobody. Thanks Father for everything, you teach all my life, may ALLAH grant you the highest Paradise," he wrote.

Tributes flooded in for the champ, but many took notice of McGregor also wishing his long-time rival the best in retirement. Khabib defeated McGregor back in 2018 and the bitter lead up to the fight prompted the Dagestani champ to jump towards the Irishman’s team in an infamous post-match spat. But McGregor put the rivalry behind him and also reiterated his condolences to the Nurmagomedov family after the death of Khabib’s father.

UFC President Dana White reacted to the fighter's retirement while speaking to reporters, saying, "He is one of the toughest human beings on the planet. He's the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and, seriously, you have to start putting him up there at GOAT status."

The UFC community were quick to heap praise on Khabib and many labelled him the greatest to ever have competed in the sport.

Related Topics

World Russia UAE Lead January May July 2018 Family All From Best Coach Instagram

Recent Stories

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

31 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai partners with Al Fardan E ..

31 minutes ago

AUS holds Board of Trustees meeting, reviews ongoi ..

1 hour ago

India resumes 56 per cent of domestic flights

1 hour ago

Ducab HV announces MBR Solar Park Phase 5 project ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain, UAE ties advancing towards continues deve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.