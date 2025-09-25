Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Guests, Participants Of 2nd Social Care Forum In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received a number of guests and participants attending the second edition of the Social Care Forum, taking place from 24-25 September 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The forum is organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Deloitte middle East, under the theme Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice and Policy.

During the meeting, held at Al Bateen Palace, discussions were focused on key topics from the forum’s agenda, including the integration of artificial intelligence and digital analytics to enhance the effectiveness of social services, alongside the development of innovative care models designed to address the evolving needs of children, youth and senior citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the social care sector is a strategic pillar of comprehensive development, emphasising that its effectiveness lies not only in meeting current needs but also in its ability to anticipate future challenges, thereby fulfilling societal aspirations and enhancing quality of life.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

