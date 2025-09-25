- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi
Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Guests, Participants Of 2nd Social Care Forum In Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received a number of guests and participants attending the second edition of the Social Care Forum, taking place from 24-25 September 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
The forum is organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Deloitte middle East, under the theme Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice and Policy.
During the meeting, held at Al Bateen Palace, discussions were focused on key topics from the forum’s agenda, including the integration of artificial intelligence and digital analytics to enhance the effectiveness of social services, alongside the development of innovative care models designed to address the evolving needs of children, youth and senior citizens.
H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the social care sector is a strategic pillar of comprehensive development, emphasising that its effectiveness lies not only in meeting current needs but also in its ability to anticipate future challenges, thereby fulfilling societal aspirations and enhancing quality of life.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.
Recent Stories
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content6 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Forum in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China36 minutes ago
-
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, enhancing digital tra ..1 hour ago
-
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal1 hour ago
-
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza2 hours ago
-
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR2 hours ago
-
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village2 hours ago
-
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion2 hours ago
-
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs2 hours ago