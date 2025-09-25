Open Menu

UAE Inaugurates Its Pavilion At Global Digital Trade Expo In China

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) A joint Emirati–Chinese delegation, comprising Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the UAE to the People’s Republic of China; Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of Commerce of China; and Zhou Xiangjun, Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, inaugurated the UAE Pavilion at the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo, hosted by Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, China.

The opening ceremony featured a documentary highlighting the journey of the UAE, showcasing its pioneering achievements across various fields and affirming the country’s confident strides toward the future, guided by its wise leadership and driven by the efforts of its people. The film also depicted glimpses of the UAE’s rich heritage, its modern present, and its promising future.

In his address on the occasion, Al Hammadi stressed that the UAE’s participation in the expo aligns with its strategic vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for digital trade and services, while underlining its keenness to broaden areas of cooperation with the People’s Republic of China and other nations.

He noted that this year’s UAE Pavilion brings together 10 exhibitors from leading national institutions, entities, and companies, who are showcasing the latest solutions and services in digital economy, e-commerce, and innovative technologies.

He also announced that the Emirati delegation to the expo comprises around 80 participants representing various vital sectors, a clear embodiment of the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships in the digital economy.

The UAE Ambassador expressed his confidence that the UAE’s participation in the expo will open new horizons for cooperation between the two friendly nations, positively contributing to their shared development journey and creating promising opportunities for investment and knowledge exchange.

Following the opening programme, the UAE and Chinese delegations toured the UAE Pavilion platforms, where exhibitors presented detailed overviews of their services and products, which attracted great interest from expo visitors.

