Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

This match is quite crucial for both teams but it is a do or die match for Pakistan side after facing defeat in first clash with India

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2025) India have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan at Dubai International cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).

Andy Pycroft will officiate the match as referee.

On Saturday, the Green Shirts held an intensive three-hour training session at the ICC Cricket academy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also met the players, encouraging them and expressing hope for an improved performance.

It may be recalled that in the group stage, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.

Following the handshake controversy and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav’s political remarks after the match, tensions between the two countries have further escalated.

The highly anticipated match will start at 7:30 PM (local time). Two players who featured in the earlier group match against India are absent from Pakistan’s squad for today’s encounter.

The team management has finalized a 12-man shortlist for the match, though middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah, who replaced Faheem Ashraf against UAE, is unlikely to be part of the playing XI.

The aggressive batsman Hassan Nawaz and left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem will also miss out. Head coach Mike Hesson and skipper Salman Ali Agha have devised a strategy to counter India’s batting lineup primarily with pace instead of spin.

According to reports, Pakistan’s probable playing XI will be Ayub Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper),Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed