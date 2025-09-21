Australia Formally Recognises Palestinian State
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Australia has formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign state, becoming one of more than 150 countries to do so, according to Asutralian Broadcasting Corporation.
The move was previewed in August but became official on Sunday in a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
"Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," the pair said.
“Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”
