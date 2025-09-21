Open Menu

Australia Formally Recognises Palestinian State

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Australia has formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign state, becoming one of more than 150 countries to do so, according to Asutralian Broadcasting Corporation.

The move was previewed in August but became official on Sunday in a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

"Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," the pair said.

“Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Palestine August Sunday

Recent Stories

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

3 minutes ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

33 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

3 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

3 hours ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

3 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East