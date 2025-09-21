Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Australia has formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign state, becoming one of more than 150 countries to do so, according to Asutralian Broadcasting Corporation.

The move was previewed in August but became official on Sunday in a joint statement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

"Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," the pair said.

“Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”