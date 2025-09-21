Open Menu

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference Launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Thumbay Healthcare Group concluded today its International Surgeons Conference, held at Thumbay Medical City in the Al Jurf area.

A distinguished group of surgeons, academics, and healthcare professionals discussed the latest innovations and technologies in various surgical fields through practical sessions and real-life case studies.

The conference, titled “Excellence in Surgery: Advancing Surgical Innovation and Patient Outcomes”, honoured 41 outstanding surgeons in recognition of their contributions to patient care and the enhancement of healthcare quality.

The event also saw the official launch of the “Marhaba Surgeons” initiative, the largest of its kind, designed to bring together more than 500 surgeons within a unified network for education, research, and advanced care.

The initiative aims to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise among surgeons through an integrated system that includes peer education, joint research paths, and increased medical referral opportunities, in addition to providing comprehensive operational support including 24/7 emergency services, rapid diagnosis, rehabilitation, and more than 12 surgical specialties.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice-President of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group, expressed their gratitude to H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman for his generous patronage of the conference, emphasising that the initiative represents a qualitative shift in linking surgical competencies with advanced capabilities to raise the level of healthcare and achieve a qualitative shift in patient outcomes.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Ajman Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

17 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

2 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

2 hours ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

3 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

4 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

4 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East