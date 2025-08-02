Open Menu

Malaysia Says US Tariff Rate To Have No Impact On Nation's Commodities Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 03:45 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) The United States’ move to impose a 19% reciprocal tariff rate on Malaysian goods will not have any impact on the competitiveness of Malaysia’s commodities in the global market, said Plantation and Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani.

He was quoted by Malaysian National news Agency (BERNAMA) as saying:''The tariff rate remains competitive compared to other ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, which also faces the same tariff rate.

“We’re almost on par with the lowest rates in ASEAN. For example, Indonesia is the world’s top producer of oil palm, and we’re number two. “They are also subject to the 19% rate, so for us, 19% is fair. It’s not a problem,” he said when asked whether the US tariff would impact Malaysia’s commodity market.

The US announced the imposition of a 19% reciprocal tariff on imports from Malaysia, effective Aug 1, 2025, a reduction from the previously proposed 25%.

