Eleven Horses Line Up In Netherlands For 8th Leg Of UAE President’s Cup For Purebred Arabian Horses
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The 8th stop of the 32nd edition of the UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses will take place tomorrow, Sunday, 3rd August, at Duindigt Turf Racecourse in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands.
The UAE President’s Cup continues to receive unwavering support from the UAE leadership, reinforcing its global mission to preserve the legacy of Purebred Arabian horses and to advance the sport across the world’s most prestigious racetracks.
This Dutch stage of the series marks a historic milestone — it is the richest Arabian horse race ever held in the Netherlands, boasting a prize purse of USD 100,000.
The 2,150-metre Group 3 race welcomes 11 elite contenders representing leading stables from across Europe. Open to horses aged four years and above, the race is expected to deliver high-calibre competition.
Entries – UAE President’s Cup (Netherlands Stage)
1. Afjan (TM Fred Texas × Muzoon)
Owner: Al Shaqab Racing | Trainer: J. de Mieulle Grijs | Jockey: Olivier d’Andigné
2. Al Zeer (Al Mamun Monlau × Assma Al Khalediah)
Owner: M.F.A.H. Al-Attiyah | Trainer: F. Rohaut Blauw | Jockey: G. Guedj-Gay
3. El Paso T (Al Mourtajez × Porta T)
Owner/Trainer: G.T. Zoetelift | Jockey: Kobe Vanderbeke
4. Ska de L’Aigle (Al Mourtajez × Sia)
Owner: M. Bousaif | Trainer: F. Rohaut Tot | Jockey: Jean Bernard Eyquem
5. Dream Seq (Baseq Al Khalediah × Dream Pearl)
Owner: V. Keersmaekers | Trainer: T. Keersmaekers | Jockey: Ebbe Verhestraeten
6.
El Zarka D.A. (Af Albahar × Schiva D.A.)
Owner/Trainer: J. Verstrepen | Jockey: Koen Clijmans
7. Farida P (Al Mourtajez × Hania)
Owner/Trainer: P. Deckers | Jockey: Mirko Sanna
8. Ksar de L’Ardus (Af Albahar × Cali de L’Ardus)
Owner/Trainer: S. Vasyutov | Jockey: Sergey Vasyutov
9. Raed (Amer × Andarah)
Owner: Wathnan Racing | Trainer: A. de Mieulle Blauw | Jockey: Soufiane Saadi
10. Bayesa (Al Mourtajez × A l’Ombre del Sol)
Owner: R.M. Platek | Trainer: K.R. van den Bos | Jockey: Jente Marien
11. Papillion T (Al Mourtajez × Pippa T)
Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, commented:“We are proud to see the UAE President’s Cup continue to fulfil its vision of elevating Arabian horse racing to new international heights. The participation of top-tier owners and stables, including from the Netherlands and across Europe, reflects the growing global stature of the series.”
He added, “These accomplishments are a direct result of the generous and visionary support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who remains fully committed to advancing the prominence and excellence of Arabian horse racing worldwide.”
As the 32nd edition progresses across international venues, the Netherlands stage once again affirms the Cup’s status as one of the world’s most prestigious Arabian horse racing series—merging competition, culture, and legacy on a global scale.
