Mansour Bin Zayed Attends Zayed Grand Prix For Purebred Arabian Camel Races

Sat 27th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today witnessed the major 4km rounds of the 2021 Zayed Grand Prix Competitions for Purebred Arabian Camel Races in Al Wathba Camel Racetrack, Abu Dhabi.

The Zayed Grand Prix competitions bring together thousands of purebred camels owned by Emirati and other Gulf nationals until December as part of the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour said the UAE leadership's keenness to ensure full support for the camel races "stems from the noble values these competitions symbolise and their role in reviving the UAE heritage and quintessential Emirati values and traditions.

"

"The Zayed Grand Prix has secured resounding successes over the past period thanks to the fact that it carries the name of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and it has become synonymous with the prestigious status this noble sport now boasts among heritage lovers and enthusiasts," Sheikh Mansour said.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, the Chairman of the Zayed Grand Prix's Organising Committee along with the owners of the participating camels and a large crowd of camel race lovers.

