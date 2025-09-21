Open Menu

Muslim Council Of Elders Calls For Unified International Efforts To End Wars, Protect Civilians

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, protect civilians

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The Muslim Council of Elders called for unified international efforts to halt all conflicts and wars that have claimed tens of thousands of lives around the world.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Peace, observed annually on 21st September, the Council emphasised that peace is the core of islam’s message and all divine religions, which were revealed to bring happiness to humanity, not to incite wars or conflicts.

The Council said that peace transcends the mere absence of conflict, encompassing harmony, justice, and mutual respect among people. It warned against the rise of violent and hateful rhetoric, the ideological misuse of religious texts, and their exploitation to justify the killing of innocent civilians.

The Council stressed that celebrating the International Day of Peace while Gaza endures a horrific humanitarian crisis presents a critical test for the global conscience which also demands that the international community uphold its legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities by taking urgent action to protect innocent civilians in Gaza.

It called for an end to killing, starvation, and forced displacement policies, ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid. The Council urged to pursue a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, affirming the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Muslim Council of Elders is diligently working to promote peace and foster the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence through numerous inspiring initiatives. These efforts culminated in the launch of the 'Document on Human Fraternity' which was signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, calling for rediscovering the values of peace, justice, goodness, and human fraternity to end the wars and conflicts afflicting the world today.

Related Topics

World Gaza Abu Dhabi Jerusalem September 2019 Moral Muslim All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

47 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

1 hour ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

1 hour ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

2 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

3 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

4 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East