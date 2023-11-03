Open Menu

Ministry Of Finance Announces New Corporate Tax Decisions Related To Free Zones

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax decisions related to free zones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) The UAE Ministry of Finance has issued Cabinet Decision No. 100 of 2023 on Determining Qualifying Income, as well as Ministerial Decision No.265 of 2023 on Qualifying Activities and Excluded Activities.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said, “Free zones are central to the UAE's economic growth, attracting foreign direct investment as well as fostering a favourable business environment. These new decisions reflect the continued significant role of free zones in the UAE’s economic diversification strategies and commitment to aligning with international taxation standards. The certainty of a competitive Corporate Tax regime and offering a special regime for free zones cements the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment and drives its sustainable development agenda.”

Under the revised Cabinet Decision, the scope of Qualifying Income is extended to include the amount of Qualifying Income derived from the ownership or exploitation of Qualifying Intellectual Property calculated based on the methodology of the OECD’s modified nexus approach, which is prescribed in Ministerial Decision No.

265 of 2023.

Ministerial Decision 265 of 2023 on Qualifying Activities and Excluded Activities also lists the trading of Qualifying Commodities as a Qualifying Activity, which allows for the free zone 0% corporate tax rate to apply to income earned from the physical trading of metals, minerals, energy, and agricultural commodities that are traded on a recognised stock exchange, as well as the associated derivative trading income used to hedge against, the risk of such trading activities.

Additionally, the Ministerial Decision clarifies the intended scope of Qualifying Activities and Excluded Activities thereby providing clarity and certainty to free zone businesses.

All Cabinet Decisions and Ministerial Decisions relating to the Corporate Tax Law are available on the Ministry of Finance's website.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business UAE Hub From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety ..

Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety standards in aviation

34 seconds ago
 RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure v ..

RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure victories

17 minutes ago
 KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailabili ..

KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailability of SST merit lists

17 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Inte ..

Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Interior to mark UAE Flag Day

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher C ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National S ..

31 minutes ago
 BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan eco ..

BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan economic development

26 minutes ago
Police to launch crackdown against absconders

Police to launch crackdown against absconders

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

26 minutes ago
 Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

44 minutes ago
 AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Deve ..

AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Development Projects

44 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli atta ..

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

51 minutes ago
 Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of cri ..

Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mia ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East