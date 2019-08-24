UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Crowns Indian PM With Order Of Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today decorated Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, with the Order of Zayed, in recognition of his role in promoting friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Order of Zayed was granted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is the UAE's highest civil honour to be presented to kings, presidents and leaders.

During the decoration ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "Awarding Modi with the Order of Zayed mirrors our appreciation and pride for his pivotal role and efforts in the important qualitative shift witnessed in the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and India in various fields."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in the strong friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India, wishing continued progress, prosperity, security and stability for the people of India.

Modi extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for awarding him with the Order of Zayed, which is named after an inspiring global humanitarian figure. He wished continued development and progress that meets the UAE’s future aspirations.

The two leaders also witnessed the launch of a special commemorative stamp by the Emirates Post to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The launch commemorates Gandhi, who is the symbol of independence, steadfastness, co-existance, and peace for the Indian people and peoples of the world.

At the unveiling of the stamp, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said, "The national and humanitarian figures, such as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Mahatma Gandhi, remain immortal in the memory of their peoples and the peoples of the world, as both figures represent shining models in world history as role models and for their work for the sake of peace, tolerance and coexistence among human beings.

The Indian Prime Minister extended his thanks and appreciations to the UAE for his warm welcome and lauded the issuance of the commemorative stamp to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy National Security Adviser, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Modi included Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and other senior government officials.

Also, a number of businesspersons from both sides attended the function.

