Mohamed bin Zayed sends cable of thanks to President Erdogan at end of visit to Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi, 24th November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent a cable of thanks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, at the end of his visit to Turkey.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed thanks to President Erdogan for the warm hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.

"This visit has provided an opportunity to discuss ways of enhancing relations between our countries, in a way that will serve our common interests and benefit our two friendly peoples," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Erdogan and further progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Turkey.