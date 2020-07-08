Muslim Council of Elders, Church of England agree to resume ‘Emerging Peacemakers Forum’ and resolve conflict in Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has agreed on resuming the ‘Emerging Peacemakers Forum’ initiative with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Right Reverend Justin Welby.

The Grand Imam praised the first edition of the initiative which took place in 2018 in the United Kingdom in a collaboration between the Muslim Council of Elders and the Church of England.

He stressed that such initiatives prove that religious institutions can achieve rapprochement between younger generations, a cornerstone policy of the Muslim Council of Elders.

Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb added, "It is important that we assert more efforts among Al-Azhar, the Muslim Council of Elders and the Church of England in order to promote peace and coexistence in Africa."

For his part, the Archbishop of Canterbury reiterated the importance of continuing dialogue with Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders to achieve progress in bringing the East and West closer.