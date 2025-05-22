- Home
National CSR Fund Hosts New ‘Impact Lab’ Session, Highlighting Key Climate Action, Sustainability Advancements In UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) DUBAI, 22nd May, 2025 (WAM) – MAJRA - National CSR Fund, in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), hosted an interactive session as part of its ongoing ‘Impact Lab’ initiative to explore notable developments within the domains of climate action and sustainability in the UAE. The event reflects Majra’s long-standing vision to instil the values of social responsibility as well as environmental and social governance within the nation’s private sector.
The session, titled ‘Smart Environments and Thriving Communities: Best Practices in Climate Resilience and Sustainability’, convened thought leaders, innovators, and representatives from leading government and private institutions across critical sectors like agriculture, food, water systems, environmental technology, and climate innovation, among others. It served as a dynamic platform to exchange key insights on best practices for addressing climate change, environmental protection, promoting biodiversity, and driving sustainable development.
During the session, Eng Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector and CEO of AI and Innovation at MOCCAE, underscored the critical role of private-public partnerships and impactful policymaking in nurturing a prosperous future for all Emiratis.
She further stated: “This strategic collaboration with Majra symbolises a critical milestone in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable food and environmental security. Bolstered by the event’s success, we look forward to forging similar partnerships and contributing to more such initiatives, which aim to preserve ecosystems and achieve sustainable development.”
Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, highlighted Majra’s ongoing efforts to drive sustainable development and support the implementation of ESG principles in the private sector, aligning with the ‘Green Agenda 2030’ vision, which aims to advance sustainable development goals.
She also remarked: “At Majra, we remain steadfast in our efforts to address various climate change challenges by developing green solutions and strategies that promote sustainability across priority sectors, in cooperation with the private sector. In line with this, we strive to strengthen cross-sectors collaboration within the nation. We also aim to launch highly targeted national priority initiatives which can usher in a qualitative shift in the way companies operate, expediting progress in the field of environmental sustainability.”
The event featured several specialised roundtable discussions on four critical themes, including ‘Environmental Governance and Compliance,’ ‘Sustainable Agriculture and Food Innovation,’ ‘Nature, Biodiversity, and Data,’ and ‘Community-Based Ecotourism’. Participants examined both the progress and challenges in these areas, showcased successful strategies, and identified key enablers and partnerships that have supported impactful outcomes. The goal was to foster a shared understanding of scalable initiatives that can strengthen climate resilience across communities in the UAE.
Notable companies, such as Silal - UAE's leading Agri-Tech Food company, 4 Earth Intelligence (4EI), Khalifa University, Alpha Dhabi Holding, UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, Dnata, Camelicious – Emirates Camel Milk Factory, Sxill, Agthia Group, Novel Foods, DP World, Soma Mater, and the National Central Cooling Company PJSC - Tabreed, participated in these discussions.
The ‘Impact Lab’ served as a dynamic platform for sharing expertise and aligning public and private sector efforts in climate action and sustainable development, further strengthening the UAE’s leadership in environmental governance. It concluded with the development of a series of strategies, promoting effective communication between relevant stakeholders, achieving the shared vision for a safe community based on sustainability, diversity, and innovation.
