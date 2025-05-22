Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited the Chongqing Planning Exhibition Hall, one of the most prominent landmarks of urban development in the Chinese city, overlooking the southern bank of the Yangtze River.

The visit is part of H.H. Sheikh Ammar's ongoing trip to Chongqing, during which he reviewed the city's ambitious plans to develop its infrastructure and urban identity.

He received a detailed briefing on the various sections of the exhibition, which spans an area of over 13,000 square meters, and includes multimedia halls, interactive rooms, scale models of the city's planning, as well as 3D display rooms.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar stated, “The exhibition is an inspiring model of how urban planning can be employed to serve both people and the environment. What we saw today—the integration of engineering vision with cultural depth—reflects a profound understanding of the future of sustainable smart cities.”

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Ammar during the visit were Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman sports Club; along with a delegation of senior officials from the Ajman government.

The exhibition blends modern architectural design with the local cultural landscape, showcasing the interconnected relationship between mountains, rivers, roads, and people.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the vital role of the exhibition in supporting future urban planning efforts, as well as its contributions to tourism promotion, community education, and strengthening national identity.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi also visited the Three Gorges Museum, one of the most significant cultural landmarks in the People’s Republic of China. The museum is a pioneering example of preserving the country’s historical and cultural heritage.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Ammar was briefed on the museum’s interactive capabilities, which span 30,000 square meters and include rare artifacts, digital display technologies, and virtual reality experiences that attract over two million visitors annually, both from inside and outside China.

The museum also hosts educational programmes targeted at youth and school students to instill values of heritage and national identity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar expressed admiration for the museum, saying:“Preserving historical civilisation and presenting it to future generations through modern interactive means is a pillar of national identity building. The Three Gorges Museum beautifully embodies this concept.”

He further emphasised the importance of cultural and intellectual cooperation among nations, noting its crucial role in enhancing mutual understanding and building bridges of cultural communication.

The museum has received several honorary titles and is classified under the AAAA category as one of China’s exemplary models in cultural innovation and public service.