UAE Showcases Its Craft Heritage In Moscow
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 09:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is participating with a national pavilion for the first time in the sixth edition of “Moscow Interior and Design Week”, which opened today and will run until 25th May at the Central Exhibition Hall (Manège). The event features the participation of over 1,100 Russian and international companies specialising in furniture and interior design.
The UAE pavilion, organised with the support of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, features an exhibition that presents a modern reinterpretation of Emirati craft heritage through contemporary designs. These include handcrafted items made by Emirati craftswomen, as well as lamps, clay and Murano glass vessels, painted steel chairs, and fruit baskets made from treated plant-based leather.
Reem BinKaram, Director of the Irthi Council, participated as a keynote speaker in a session titled “Reinvesting in Heritage”, held today.
In her speech, she highlights the Council’s role in empowering women with technical skills, enabling them to enter global markets, and build sustainable projects based on traditional crafts.
She emphasised that the Council has helped transform traditional crafts into successful commercial ventures that have received international recognition at prestigious events such as Design Miami, the London Design Festival, and Milan Design Week. She noted that such participation has elevated the global standing of Emirati crafts.
This exhibition features 45 companies and designers from 15 countries, including China and the UAE, both of which are showcasing their work through national pavilions. The exhibits focus on nature-inspired interior products, which is the central theme of this year’s event.
Recent Stories
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..
ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion in manufacturing facilities
More Stories From Middle East
-
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate action, sustainabilit ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow2 minutes ago
-
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics Show2 minutes ago
-
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’2 minutes ago
-
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global mining operations16 minutes ago
-
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones16 minutes ago
-
Global tech alliance launches Stargate UAE17 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic delegation in Jenin32 minutes ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum32 minutes ago
-
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation32 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington47 minutes ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperation47 minutes ago