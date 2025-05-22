Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Israeli Forces’ Shooting At International Diplomatic Delegation In Jenin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM

UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic delegation in Jenin

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting by Israeli forces targeting an international diplomatic delegation at the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this constitutes a blatant violation of international laws, charters, and norms, which guarantee the full protection of diplomats and diplomatic missions.

The Ministry emphasised that such actions exacerbate the deteriorating situation in the region and impede international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability.

The Ministry called for an independent and transparent investigation into these violations, and for those responsible to be held accountable.

