Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Rabdan academy, in strategic partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, has launched the “Resilience & Diplomacy Forum: Leaders & Alumni Dialogue” at its campus in Abu Dhabi.

This forward-thinking intellectual forum brings together distinguished graduates from both academies for insightful and dynamic discussions with influential leaders across sectors.

The initiative aims to foster a new generation of leaders with a strategic mindset, merging security resilience with diplomatic acumen, in line with the UAE's vision of building robust national capabilities in both fields.

Deigned as a platform for cross-sectoral and cross-border exchange, the forum brings together select thought leaders and senior figures to redefine the principles of crisis management.

It also aspires to establish a global network of graduates who contribute beyond their institutions. The forum further seeks to inspire innovation in both security and diplomatic practice, advancing the UAE's soft power on the international stage.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stated, “This forum represents a strategic initiative that aligns with the UAE's vision to develop future leaders equipped with advanced security capabilities and high-level crisis management skills in a complex and rapidly transforming world. Our goal is to position the UAE as a global hub for innovation and solution development in security and diplomacy. This effort reflects the wise leadership’s strategic vision of empowering national talent to anticipate the future and transform challenges into opportunities that elevate the UAE's global stature.”

Nikolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, commented, “This collaboration exemplifies the UAE's integrated approach to strengthening soft power and enhancing strategic resilience.

Modern diplomacy necessitates a solid grasp of security dynamics, which benefits from diplomatic insight. Through this forum, we aim to provide our graduates with a platform to sharpen their skills and contribute meaningfully to shaping an advanced diplomatic model that anticipates future challenges and addresses global issues with efficiency and professionalism.”

The forum’s opening session was led by Staff Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, under the theme “International Cooperation in Addressing Security Challenges”.

In his address, he emphasised the vital role of international collaboration in facing current and emerging threats, calling for a proactive and unified approach to global security.

The Forum’s overarching objective is to enhance graduates' ability to make informed strategic decisions and develop innovative, unconventional responses to the evolving landscape of security and diplomacy. It goes beyond theoretical discourse, functioning as a dynamic lab for future foresight; where resilience, negotiation, power, wisdom, strategy, and strategy converge.

By transforming crisis management from a reactive process into a proactive discipline, the forum underscores the importance of designing strategic solutions rather than simply responding to emergencies. It provides graduates with direct access to leading experts, offering practical insights into addressing contemporary diplomatic and security challenges.

This initiative is rooted in the belief that leadership is not defined solely by position or authority, but by vision, impact, and the capacity to shape the future.