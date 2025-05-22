UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident that resulted in the killing of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington DC, and expressed its strong denunciation of these criminal acts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the people of Israel over this heinous attack.