Open Menu

UAE Condemns Killing Of Israeli Embassy Employees In Washington

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident that resulted in the killing of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington DC, and expressed its strong denunciation of these criminal acts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims, and with the people of Israel over this heinous attack.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Washington United Arab Emirates Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees ..

UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials ..

Ajman Crown Prince meets senior Chinese officials to enhance bilateral cooperati ..

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion ..

ADNOC’s suppliers commit to invest AED3 billion in manufacturing facilities

17 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Chairwoman of Council of Federat ..

FNC Speaker meets Chairwoman of Council of Federation of Russia

18 minutes ago
 UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life E ..

UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign

31 minutes ago
 Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digit ..

Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digital transformation

31 minutes ago
Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Lea ..

Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in ..

32 minutes ago
 Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first again ..

Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strate ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..

48 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalan ..

PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

52 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

60 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforc ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East