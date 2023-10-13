National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) The National Guard Command, represented by the UAE Coast Guard, in the presence of Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Deputy Commander of the National Guard and senior officers, received a Qatari delegation headed by Major General Nasser Jabr Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Coast and Border Security at the Ministry of Interior, and the delegation accompanying him.

This visit comes as part of the framework of strengthening the bilateral ties between the National Guard Command of the UAE, and the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security of the State of Qatar, to review joint cooperation in maritime security and safety, environmental protection, and maritime search and rescue operations.

During the coordination meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation to exchange experiences on a number of issues of mutual interest to further develop maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

