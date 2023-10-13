Open Menu

National Guard Command, Qatari Delegation Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 01:15 PM

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) The National Guard Command, represented by the UAE Coast Guard, in the presence of Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Deputy Commander of the National Guard and senior officers, received a Qatari delegation headed by Major General Nasser Jabr Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Coast and Border Security at the Ministry of Interior, and the delegation accompanying him.

This visit comes as part of the framework of strengthening the bilateral ties between the National Guard Command of the UAE, and the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security of the State of Qatar, to review joint cooperation in maritime security and safety, environmental protection, and maritime search and rescue operations.

During the coordination meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation to exchange experiences on a number of issues of mutual interest to further develop maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Visit Qatar Border

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

3 seconds ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

8 minutes ago
 Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

30 minutes ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

31 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

41 minutes ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

49 minutes ago
UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

51 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax ..

Oumolat partners with SICPA to print enhanced tax stamps through advanced techno ..

1 hour ago
 West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging ..

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team to tour Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announc ..

Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announced

1 hour ago
 IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East