NGKAD premieres local youth adventure-filled series exploring UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) National Geographic kids Abu Dhabi, NGKAD, announced today the release of ‘Shammat Hawa’ i.e. ‘Adventurous Brothers,’ a new gripping, action-filled adventure youth series, locally produced and taking place around the UAE.

Starring Arab youth twin brothers Abdullah and Noor Fakhr or ‘Twinzy’ as they are widely known, ‘Shammat Hawa’ chronicles their thrilling expeditions across the nation, taking in stunning vistas and taking part in daring experiences.

The 14-part series follows the two brothers’ eye-opening journey, starting from Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves and Mushrif Park and going on to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, Shark Island in Khor Fakkan, and ending in Al Qudra desert’s cycling track in Dubai.

From trekking, swimming, parasailing, cycling, and hovering in a hot-air balloon, Abdullah and Noor pull viewers into their outdoor adventures, with their animated banter and social encounters on the way. While they’re enjoying the outdoors, the two brothers focus highlight steps to protect and conserve the environment.

Commenting on the show, Abdullah said, "This show has allowed my brother and I to see the UAE through new eyes and exploring areas I had heard about but never visited. We wanted this show to be inspiring to children and encourage them to engage in different types of outdoor sports, especially since the show is presented in an entertaining, experiential way. In the show, we also wanted to focus on the importance of conserving the environment. Nature offers us a lot, yet we have to take responsibility for protecting the earth."

The series, which will begin airing on 15th September, reflects NGKAD’s mission to ignite curiosity and inspire exploration, science and adventure in the region’s future generations. It also reinforces the channel’s vision to bring world-class edutainment that is locally produced with immersive experiences that appeals to Arab youth who are hungry for exploration and adventure.