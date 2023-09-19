Open Menu

Noura Al Kaaba Receives Credentials Copy Of New Qatari Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, today received a copy of the credential of Dr. Sultan Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

Al Kaabi wished the Ambassador success in his duties to enhance the close relations and enhance ties between the UAE and Qatar in various fields that serve the mutual interests of the two countries and achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

For his part, Al Mansouri expressed his pleasure in representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, especially with the relations that unite the two countries, and the prestigious regional and international position that the UAE has under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

