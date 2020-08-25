UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil And Gas Sector To Fuel Indian Post-COVID-19 Growth

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 growth

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 25th August, 2020 (WAM) â€“ The oil and gas industry where India has extensive collaboration with Gulf and other Arab petroleum exporting countries, has become an engine of economic revival, as India begins to manage and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiaâ€™s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced today that 8,363 projects in the oil and gas sector have resumed activity since April 20 under COVID-19 mandated, standard operating procedures. These projects are worth rupees 5.88 trillion. ($ 1 = rupees 74) The announcement came after the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, held his latest review in a series of all on-going projects yesterday.

"Indiaâ€™s "petroleum Industry has turned crisis into opportunity and is striving to work on mission mode to generate employment and revive growth," the Ministry said in a statement today.

"Oil and gas entities in their role as key actors are working on a war-footing and contributing to the green shoots of economic revival, already visible through the backward and forward linkages of this industry."

It said the oil and gas sector is a key driver of economic growth and, therefore, these projects which have been kick-started since April provide a boost to the national economy and will trigger job creation.

"A total of around 338 million man-days of employment is expected to be generated towards the completion of these 8,363 projects. In the current financial year, as on 15th August, employment of more than 22 million man-days has been generated through capital expenditure in the execution of oil and gas projects," the statement said.

The projects include several joint ventures with foreign entities in refining, drilling and petrochemicals.

Related Topics

India Driver Oil Job New Delhi Dharmendra April August Gas 2020 All From Industry Million Arab Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

16 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

31 minutes ago

Restoration of Pink Bus Service would facilitate f ..

1 minute ago

Man Utd's Maguire named in England squad despite a ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.