President of Uzbekistan receives Mohammad Al Gergawi

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, has received Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who is visiting Uzbekistan as part of a UAE Government delegation.

The visit is part of the ongoing efforts aimed at boosting the bilateral ties between the two countries and reinforcing their partnership in driving government modernisation.

During the meeting, President Mirziyoyev highlighted the strong relations and beneficial partnership between their countries.

For his part, Al Gergawi underscored the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enhance the overall relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan "Our cooperation covers 25 pillars and includes 160 initiatives, and seeks to establish a long-term strategic partnership between our countries," he said, adding that approximately 100 of these initiatives have been rolled out.

The UAE is keen to share its successful development experiences with governments of friendly countries, he added.

He then pointed out that the ongoing relations between Uzbekistan and the UAE are witnessing significant development and diversification, noting that the visit of the delegation aims to reinforce their cooperation in all areas of government.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Cabinet's Presidency Office; Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan; Sardar Omurzakov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and Shukhrat Vafaev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The meeting addressed ways of expanding bilateral relations between the two countries and the exchange expertise and experiences in all areas of government. It also presented the achievements of Uzbekistan and developments taking place through its government modernisation programme, and discussed details related to future initiatives and projects.