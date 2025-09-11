UAE Sets Global Benchmark In Aviation Safety With Strong Oversight & Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched a new series of analytical reports titled “A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE”, aimed at highlighting milestones, challenges, and opportunities in the country’s aviation sector.
The latest report, “Building One of the World’s Safest Skies”, underscores the UAE’s efforts to establish one of the most advanced and trusted aviation safety systems globally.
According to the report, the UAE achieved a score of 98.86% in ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme, ranking among the highest worldwide. This success, the GCAA noted, stems from firm oversight, investment in human capital, adoption of advanced technology, and alignment with international best practices.
The UAE’s National Aviation Safety Plan (2023–2026), implemented under the State Safety Programme and aligned with ICAO’s Global Safety Plan, focuses on reducing operational risks, strengthening safety oversight, and promoting a robust safety culture. In 2024, the GCAA conducted more than 900 safety oversight activities covering inspections, assessments, licensing, infrastructure, and airspace reviews.
The Authority has also introduced an AI-powered, risk-based oversight system featuring real-time risk dashboards, automated audit prioritisation, and operator self-assessment portals. This model, part of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, enhances regulatory efficiency without expanding workforce numbers.
The report highlights additional initiatives, including the Voluntary Reporting System (VORSY) to encourage hazard reporting, and a pioneering communicable disease control protocol (CAR-CDMP) developed with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, recognised by both ICAO and WHO.
Internationally, the UAE continues to play a leadership role by having hosted and organising major events, including CAAF/3 – ICAO Conference on Aviation & Alternative Fuels (2023); ICAO RASG-MID meetings 2024; the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025; and the Global Sustainable Aviation Market (GSAM) 2025, in addition to its annual UAE Aviation Safety Conference.
The GCAA stressed that aviation safety in the UAE is not treated as a procedural requirement, but as the foundation of the sector’s operations—protecting lives, ensuring continuity of air travel, and building passenger trust.
