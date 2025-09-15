RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Series

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the UAE–India CEPA Council have formalised a new partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the UAE–India Start-up Series.

The MoU, signed between Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer at RAKEZ, and Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the CEPA Council, will anchor joint efforts to promote and support high-potential Indian start-ups seeking to go global.

Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed said, “This collaboration marks a strategic step in aligning economic policy with entrepreneurial opportunity. By working closely with the CEPA Council, we are creating seamless access for Indian start-ups to enter and grow in the UAE market. Our role is not just to facilitate entry but to build an ecosystem that helps these ventures thrive and make lasting contributions to our bilateral economic ties.”

Through this partnership, RAKEZ and the CEPA Council will work together to deliver the Start-up Series, a flagship initiative designed to identify and support the internationalisation of promising Indian ventures. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 20 start-ups will be shortlisted to take part in a high-profile pitch event in New Delhi, where five winners will be selected to receive incubation support and market access in the UAE.

Ahmed Aljneibi said, “We are thrilled to see over 10,000 Indian start-ups express interest in the UAE–India Start-up Series. This extraordinary response highlights the dynamism of India’s entrepreneurial community and the UAE’s growing role as a global launchpad for innovation. Our partnership with RAKEZ is about more than an MoU, it is about building bridges for start-ups to scale globally and shape the future of the UAE–India economic corridor.

”

As part of the initiative, RAKEZ has committed to supporting one of the top five winning start-ups in the series by providing and sponsoring a comprehensive soft-landing package in the UAE.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, shared his vision for the partnership, “Indian start-ups are at the forefront of global innovation, and their growing interest in the UAE reflects the strength, diversity, and scalability of our ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah. This partnership with the CEPA Council goes beyond support, it’s about empowering bold ideas and turning ambitions into reality. We’re proud to offer a launchpad where visionary Indian entrepreneurs can scale their businesses, tap into global markets, and shape the future of the UAE–India growth story.”

The UAE–India Start-up Series is the first initiative of its kind under the CEPA framework, translating government-to-government commitments into practical real-world opportunities for entrepreneurs. By connecting India’s most promising ventures with the UAE’s business-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and global networks, the Series aims to accelerate cross-border collaboration and set new benchmarks for innovation-led growth.

With more than 10,000 applications already received, the Series has become a powerful demonstration of the appetite among Indian start-ups to expand internationally and of the UAE’s position as a partner of choice for global entrepreneurs. The collaboration between RAKEZ and the CEPA Council signals a shared determination to harness this momentum, creating long-term value for both economies and reinforcing the UAE–India partnership as a driver of innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.