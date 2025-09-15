TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory signed a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement in research and media with the Arab Media Forum.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in scientific research, knowledge production, modern media, the dissemination of rigorous research culture, and the support of future-oriented knowledge.

This agreement represents a collaborative framework designed to unify efforts between the two parties to enhance purposeful intellectual and media content and to contribute to the development of practical solutions for regional and international challenges.

Furthermore, this will be achieved through organising joint events, seminars, conferences, and workshops; producing knowledge-based content grounded in studies and scientific research; and raising community awareness about the importance of scientific research and its role in anticipating the future.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, stated that signing a strategic cooperation agreement with the Arab Media Forum stems from the shared belief of both parties in the importance of media and research collaboration to support the Arab media industry and enhance its role in promoting sustainable development through balanced research, studies, and scientific analyses.

He noted that the agreement provides a framework for constructive collaboration in ensuring the success of the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, which will be held in Lebanon in November.

TRENDS will participate in this new edition as a strategic partner and will organise a series of intellectual meetings and special sessions within the Forum’s programme, enriching the agenda with research insights and scientific analyses that support the advancement of Arab media and strengthen its position on the international stage.

For his part, Madi Abdullah Al-Khamis, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum, emphasised that signing this strategic cooperation agreement strengthens the scientific, research, and knowledge partnership supporting the 21st edition of the Forum, scheduled to be held in Lebanon in November. The agreement allows for the organisation of a series of joint seminars, dialogue sessions, and interactive workshops.

Al Khamis indicated that through this partnership, both parties look forward to new and promising prospects for sustainable research and media collaboration across various fields, resulting in initiatives and projects that serve the Arab joint action, support humanitarian causes, and present enlightened Arab thought to the world in the best possible manner.