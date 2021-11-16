UrduPoint.com

Sanad Extends Aerospace Support To Arab Air Carriers Organisation

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has partnered with the Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO) to provide the association’s 27 carrier members with access to Sanad’s world-class industrial service capabilities.

The affiliation, which sees Sanad appointed as AACO’s Industry Partner, provides a strategic platform for extensive knowledge exchange and access for the AACO members, with Sanad expecting to leverage the tie-up to expand regional service partnerships and build on its industry-leading expertise in servicing global OEMs and airlines.

"Our partnership with AACO provides its members and Sanad with a mutually beneficial platform to explore greater collaborative opportunities and share knowledge and experience to drive excellence across the aviation sector," said Mansoor Janahi, Deputy Group CEO, Sanad.

"With more than three decades’ experience across MRO and leasing, we look forward to working with AACO and its members to further our collective ambitions."

Since its inception 25 years ago, AACO’s Industry Partnership Programme has fostered a mutually beneficial environment where partners benefit from AACO events and activities designed to strengthen their relations with member airlines, while AACO members benefit from the partners' diverse product offerings, and numerous other benefits.

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, AACO Secretary General, said: "We are pleased to welcome Sanad to the extended AACO family of industry partners, and we are confident that the framework we provide for our members and industry partners will create synergies and opportunities for all parties. Sanad’s innovative solutions and services offer specialist choices to our member airlines, and we look forward to a fruitful and successful collaboration and partnership".

