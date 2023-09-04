Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Announces Establishment Of Global Water Organisation

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) JEDDAH, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of a Global Water Organisation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The newly formed organisation will have its headquarters in Riyadh and is set to play a pivotal role in consolidating and enhancing global efforts to secure sustainable water resources.

The objectives of the organisation encompass the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the advancement of water technology, the stimulation of innovation, and the sharing of research and development experiences, SPA said.

Furthermore, the organisation will actively advocate for the initiation and funding of high-priority projects aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of water resources while ensuring access to water for all, it added.

The initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing the challenges associated with global water supply, SPA noted.

The initiative also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader dedication to environmental sustainability.

The Kingdom, in collaboration with all member countries of the organisation, aspires to contribute to the realisation of sustainable development goals related to water security.

