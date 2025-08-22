- Home
- Middle East
- Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma
Saudi Defense Ministry Signs Partnership Agreement With US National Guard Of Indiana, Oklahoma
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) RIYADH, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Saudi Ministry of Defense has signed the State Partnership agreement with the US National Guard of Indiana and Oklahoma.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense by the Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, and on behalf of the US side, it was signed by Chief of the US National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven Nordhaus; Adjutant General of the Oklahoma National Guard Maj. Gen Thomas Mancino; and Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Lawrence Munich.
The agreement falls within the State Partnership Programme (SPP) of the US Department of Defense, which includes more than 115 international partnerships around the world. It aims to enhance defense and security cooperation through training, exchange of expertise, and support for security and stability efforts.
The agreement covers several key areas, most notably developing joint defense capabilities, enhancing the readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces, participating in joint military exercises, developing leadership and strategic planning, enhancing emergency response and disaster management, and building sustainable institutional partnerships.
Future initiatives include exchanging visits, conducting joint field training in both countries, officer exchange programs, sharing expertise, and organizing specialized workshops in leadership and planning, artificial intelligence, and crisis management, in addition to community and cultural projects that enhance cooperation and rapprochement between the two sides.
Recent Stories
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..
UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's core inflation slows in July18 seconds ago
-
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response28 seconds ago
-
Korea allocates record US$25.1 billion to R&D for 202636 seconds ago
-
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma40 seconds ago
-
Qatar, on behalf of Arab Group at UN, says Syria's security, stability part of Arab, regional securi ..51 seconds ago
-
Gaza Strip: UN urges world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians, lift Israeli rest ..56 seconds ago
-
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station1 minute ago
-
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan1 minute ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine1 minute ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’1 minute ago
-
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone2 minutes ago
-
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate UAE’s position as ..2 minutes ago