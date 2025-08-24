Open Menu

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) Viktor Gyökeres scored his first goals for Arsenal in a resounding 5-0 Premier League victory over Leeds at the Emirates.

After Jurriën Timber opened the scoring with a 34th-minute corner, Bukayo Saka doubled the home side's lead just before halftime.

Gyökeres, who had missed an earlier sitter, made up for it by scoring on his home debut just three minutes into the second half.

Timber then completed his brace shortly before the hour mark.

The match also saw a memorable appearance from 15-year-old Max Dowman, who became the second-youngest player in Arsenal history. The teenager capped off his impressive cameo by winning a penalty in stoppage time, which Gyökeres calmly converted to seal his brace and the 5-0 win.

In the same round, Bournemouth defeated Wolverhampton 1-0, Burnley beat Sunderland 2-0, and Brentford won against Aston Villa 1-0.

Related Topics

Same Sunderland Bournemouth Leeds Lead From Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

1 minute ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

47 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

1 hour ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

2 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

2 hours ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

3 hours ago
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

3 hours ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

3 hours ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

3 hours ago
 Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

3 hours ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

3 hours ago
 Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East