Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) Viktor Gyökeres scored his first goals for Arsenal in a resounding 5-0 Premier League victory over Leeds at the Emirates.
After Jurriën Timber opened the scoring with a 34th-minute corner, Bukayo Saka doubled the home side's lead just before halftime.
Gyökeres, who had missed an earlier sitter, made up for it by scoring on his home debut just three minutes into the second half.
Timber then completed his brace shortly before the hour mark.
The match also saw a memorable appearance from 15-year-old Max Dowman, who became the second-youngest player in Arsenal history. The teenager capped off his impressive cameo by winning a penalty in stoppage time, which Gyökeres calmly converted to seal his brace and the 5-0 win.
In the same round, Bournemouth defeated Wolverhampton 1-0, Burnley beat Sunderland 2-0, and Brentford won against Aston Villa 1-0.
